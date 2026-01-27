With its special formula, the PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 eco!efficiency was developed for use in high-pressure cleaners with eco!efficiency mode and therefore bridges the gap in cleaning performance that can be created by the lower water temperature of 60 °C. It offers powerful cleaning action in all temperature ranges and can even be used in the steam stage up to 150 °C. The highly concentrated, silicone-free and easily separable formula effortlessly removes heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination, while being especially economical, cost-saving and environmentally friendly. As a powerful deep cleaner suitable for engine washing and parts cleaning in workshops or in agricultural holdings, it also impresses in other areas, for example in facade cleaning when removing dirt caused by emissions, bird droppings or insect residue, and can also be used for tank interior cleaning in the food industry.