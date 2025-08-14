Cleaning parquet and laminate

Dry cleaning with a vacuum cleaner and feather duster

Before wet-wiping, dust and loose dirt, such as pet hair, should be removed from parquet and laminate using a vacuum cleaner, a broom or a feather duster. Otherwise, the wiping water is mixed with the dirt, which causes streaks or even fine scratches on the floor when you wipe it.

When vacuuming wooden floors, it is important to use the right nozzle. Many vacuum cleaners have a special hard floor nozzle or an additional parquet nozzle. These are usually equipped with a small brush crown made from natural hair, which protects delicate wooden floors against scratches.

You can then start the wet cleaning – whether the traditional way with the mop, a microfibre cloth or using a floor cleaner. When working with a mop or microfibre cloth, it is important to wring it out thoroughly before wiping the floor, so that only a little moisture is left on the wooden floor and this dries up within a few minutes. When choosing a fabric for cleaning, it is preferable to use microfibre: These fibres have a reinforced mechanical action and bind the dirt, even when no detergent is used. With oiled or waxed parquet, a chamois leather or cloths made of viscose or cotton can be used in order to protect the wiped surfaces.