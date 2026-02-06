The fleece filter bags have been additionally adapted for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 2 Plus, WD 3, WD 3 Battery and KWD 1 to KWD 3 as well as the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners SE 4001 and SE 4002. They stand out on account of their extremely tear-resistant material, their optimum suction power and their high level of dust retention. They are ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for the suction of coarse and moist dirt. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.