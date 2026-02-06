Fleece Filter Bags 4Pc (Kfi 357)
The extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 2 Plus, WD 3, WD 3 Battery and KWD 1–KWD 3 as well as the spray extraction cleaners SE 4001/SE 4002.
They stand out on account of their extremely tear-resistant material, their optimum suction power and their high level of dust retention. They are ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for the suction of coarse and moist dirt. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Three-layer fleece material
- For high suction power and high dust filtration during use.
- Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2, MV 3
Suitable for Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001, SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|4
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.094
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.175
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|230 x 200 x 12
Application areas
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.