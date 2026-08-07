Filter bags-fleece 5 piece 30 Litre

Fleece filter bag with 30-litre volume. Tear-resistant, dust class M, for suction hose port in machine head.

Fleece filter bag with 30-litre volume. Tear-resistant, dust class M, for suction hose port in machine head.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Unit) 5
Colour white
Weight (Kilogram) 0.498
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.531
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 323 x 210 x 90
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Application areas
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning