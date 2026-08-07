Filter bags-fleece 5 piece 30 Litre
Fleece filter bag with 30-litre volume. Tear-resistant, dust class M, for suction hose port in machine head.
Fleece filter bag with 30-litre volume. Tear-resistant, dust class M, for suction hose port in machine head.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|5
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.498
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.531
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|323 x 210 x 90
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning