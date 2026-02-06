One-piece cartridge filter KFI 3310
Cartridge filter for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt and liquids without having to change the filter. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The KFI 3310 cartridge filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without annoying interruptions due to filter changes. The cartridge filter can be easily inserted and removed by turning it – with no additional locking elements required. Developed as a customer-fit for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1-3, MV 2 and MV 3 as well as for the Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filter
- Wet and dry vacuum cleaners without also having to change the filter.
- Simple filter attachment and removal through twisting, with no additional locking elements required.
Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2, MV 3
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.182
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|122 x 122 x 115
Application areas
- Fine dirt
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Liquids