The kit consists of two brass brushes and two power brushes and its ultra-strong cleaning power makes it an impressive everyday addition to the other round brushes. The resistant bristles, which wear very slowly, make light work of removing stubborn dirt and encrustations – for example on oven racks or barbecue grills. The extremely long-lasting bristles make the round brushes a powerhouse among the steam cleaner brushes. Ideal for use on non-sensitive surfaces.