The Starter cloth kit for perfect cleanliness during steam cleaning. The two floor cleaning cloths with their special loop structure of the fabric offer particularly good dirt pick-up, even corners and edges are cleaned effortlessly. The high steam permeability of the floor cleaning cloths ensures excellent and hygienic cleaning results. They can be easily and quickly attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle using the hook-and-loop system and removed without any contact with dirt. Using the abrasive cover for the hand nozzle, you can easily remove even stubborn limescale and soap residue and the polishing cloth will make mirrors and other smooth surfaces gleam like new.