The installation set can be connected directly to the pump and contains a vacuum-proof 3.5 metre pump suction hose with a diameter of 3/4" for drawing in water from alternative sources. Equipped with a suction filter and a non-return valve, the suction kit is extremely easy to connect to the suction side of garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps for household service water supply. The integrated non-return valve is ideal for preventing the pumped water from flowing back and decreasing the re-suction time. Can also be used as an extension piece for the spiral hose set. For pumps with a G1 (33.3 mm) connection thread. The Kärcher PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories also means they can be put together exceptionally easily, offering highly reliable sealing in order to ensure trouble-free pump operation.