Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, width 280 mm, basalt grey, with parking hook, suitable for textile and hard surfaces
For cleaning textile and hard surfaces: basalt grey plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Features a practical parking hook.
Plastic floor nozzle, ID 35 and switchable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Width (Millimetre)
|280
|Colour
|grey
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.655
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.699
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|278 x 260 x 68