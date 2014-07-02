Floor care for matt stone/linoleum/PVC RM 532, 1l

Optimum care and protection for matt artificial and natural stone floors, linoleum and PVC. Traces are removed, the care film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky matt shine. Notes: Allow treated floors to harden for 24 hours, do not apply water, do not move furniture and do not walk on the floor wearing shoes. Store in a frost-free place.