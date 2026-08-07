Inno Foam Set
High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS water blasters for cleaning or disinfection.
Inno foam kit - the innovative high-pressure foam system for mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS water blasters for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2