Owner of jets double brass
Rollover nozzle holder for contactless changeover from pencil jet to fan jet as well as low-pressure detergent injection via knurled nut. Without nozzle insert. (Additional type-specific power nozzle).
Rollover nozzle holder for contactless changeover from pencil jet to fan jet as well as low-pressure detergent injection via knurled nut. Without nozzle insert. (Additional type-specific power nozzle).
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2