VP 160 Vario Power Jet
Vario Power spray lance VP 160 for pressure washers in classes K 4 and K 5. Infinitely adjustable from low-pressure jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
The VP 160 Vario Power Jet offers infinitely variable pressure regulation, which can be adjusted by simply turning the spray lance, thus providing the right pressure setting for every application – from gentle to powerful. This noticeably increases your efficiency and work comfort in every application. Ideal for cleaning smaller areas around the home and garden, for example, for use on walls, paths, fences or vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|449 x 43 x 43
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Pathways around the house
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Areas around the home and garden