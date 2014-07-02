XH 10 QR Verlängerungsschlauch Quick Connect Gummi
Hochdruck-Gummischlauch-Verlängerung für höhere Flexibilität. 10 m hochwertiger Schlauch mit Stahleinlage für lange Haltbarkeit. Für K 3- bis K 7-Geräte ab 2008 mit Quick Connect-Anschluss und einer Pistole Better oder Pistole Best.
Hochdruck-Gummischlauch-Verlängerung für die Pistole "Best" mit Quick Connect-Anschluss. Die 10 m lange Gummischlauch-Verlängerung sorgt für höhere Flexibilität und erweitert den Aktionsradius des Hochdruckreinigers erheblich. Einfach zwischen Quick Connect-Pistole und dem alten Hochdruckschlauch anschließen und schon arbeitet es sich leichter. Der hochwertige Gummischlauch mit Stahleinlage zeichnet sich durch Robustheit aus und garantiert lange Haltbarkeit. Die Schlauchverlängerung hält einem Druck von bis zu 180 bar stand und ist für Temperaturen bis 80 °C ausgelegt. Der Verlängerungsschlauch lässt sich selbstverständlich auch im Zusammenhang mit Reinigungsmitteln verwenden. Geeignet für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 3 bis K 7 ab 2008, bei denen der Schlauch per Schnellkupplung (Quick Connect-Anschluss) an der Pistole befestigt wird.
Merkmale und Vorteile
10m Verlängerungsschlauch
- Erweiterung des Aktionsradius, höhere Flexibilität.
Gummischlauch mit Stahleinlage
- Lange Haltbarkeit und hochwertige Qualität.
Quick Connect-Anschluss
- Schnellkupplungssystem zum einfachen Anschluss von Pistole und Hochdruckschlauch.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Temperatur (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. Druck (bar)
|180
|Länge (m)
|10
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|2,6
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|2,7
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 115
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 490M-PL-FLEX
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion