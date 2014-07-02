Hochdruck-Gummischlauch-Verlängerung für die Pistole "Best" mit Quick Connect-Anschluss. Die 10 m lange Gummischlauch-Verlängerung sorgt für höhere Flexibilität und erweitert den Aktionsradius des Hochdruckreinigers erheblich. Einfach zwischen Quick Connect-Pistole und dem alten Hochdruckschlauch anschließen und schon arbeitet es sich leichter. Der hochwertige Gummischlauch mit Stahleinlage zeichnet sich durch Robustheit aus und garantiert lange Haltbarkeit. Die Schlauchverlängerung hält einem Druck von bis zu 180 bar stand und ist für Temperaturen bis 80 °C ausgelegt. Der Verlängerungsschlauch lässt sich selbstverständlich auch im Zusammenhang mit Reinigungsmitteln verwenden. Geeignet für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 3 bis K 7 ab 2008, bei denen der Schlauch per Schnellkupplung (Quick Connect-Anschluss) an der Pistole befestigt wird.