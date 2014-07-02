XH 10 QR Verlängerungsschlauch Quick Connect Gummi

Hochdruck-Gummischlauch-Verlängerung für höhere Flexibilität. 10 m hochwertiger Schlauch mit Stahleinlage für lange Haltbarkeit. Für K 3- bis K 7-Geräte ab 2008 mit Quick Connect-Anschluss und einer Pistole Better oder Pistole Best.

Hochdruck-Gummischlauch-Verlängerung für die Pistole "Best" mit Quick Connect-Anschluss. Die 10 m lange Gummischlauch-Verlängerung sorgt für höhere Flexibilität und erweitert den Aktionsradius des Hochdruckreinigers erheblich. Einfach zwischen Quick Connect-Pistole und dem alten Hochdruckschlauch anschließen und schon arbeitet es sich leichter. Der hochwertige Gummischlauch mit Stahleinlage zeichnet sich durch Robustheit aus und garantiert lange Haltbarkeit. Die Schlauchverlängerung hält einem Druck von bis zu 180 bar stand und ist für Temperaturen bis 80 °C ausgelegt. Der Verlängerungsschlauch lässt sich selbstverständlich auch im Zusammenhang mit Reinigungsmitteln verwenden. Geeignet für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 3 bis K 7 ab 2008, bei denen der Schlauch per Schnellkupplung (Quick Connect-Anschluss) an der Pistole befestigt wird.

Merkmale und Vorteile
10m Verlängerungsschlauch
  • Erweiterung des Aktionsradius, höhere Flexibilität.
Gummischlauch mit Stahleinlage
  • Lange Haltbarkeit und hochwertige Qualität.
Quick Connect-Anschluss
  • Schnellkupplungssystem zum einfachen Anschluss von Pistole und Hochdruckschlauch.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Temperatur (°C) max. 60
Max. Druck (bar) 180
Länge (m) 10
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 2,6
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 2,7
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 115
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT