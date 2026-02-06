500ml Glass Cleaner Concentrate, 500Millilitre
Perfect for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces. Removes even stubborn dirt such as grease, insects and emissions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.562
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|65 x 65 x 210
Product
- Streak-free cleaning
- Extremely gentle on materials
- Pleasant, fresh aroma
- Good wetting properties
- Can also be used manually
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Lattice windows
- Mirrors
- Glass tables
- Glass shower cabins