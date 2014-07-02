Adapter for garden hose connection
Adapter for connecting garden hoses to all Kärcher brushes and cleaning sponges to hoses with Quick Connect system. Adapter with water control and water stop.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect system
- Quick connection of all Kärcher brushes to garden hoses.
Water can be regulated and stopped directly at the adapter
- Easy to use.
Garden hose adapter
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.052
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.072
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|112 x 39 x 39