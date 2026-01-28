Wash brush
Wash brush with soft bristles for cleaning sensitive areas and areas which are difficult to access in the outside area. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
The practical wash brush has soft bristles and is thus ideal for cleaning sensitive areas and areas which are difficult to reach in the outside area. Whether it is the car, garden furniture or the radiator grille - the wash brush ensures protective cleanliness and is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Extra soft bristles
- Enables cleaning of sensitive areas
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.186
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.206
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|333 x 82 x 164
Compatible machines
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture