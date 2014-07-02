Wheel Washing Brush
Wheel wash brush for effective cleaning also in difficult to reach areas. Uniform 360° water distribution for a perfect cleaning result.
Wheel wash brush with all-round bristles ensures extremely effective cleaning. Brush reaches difficult to reach areas and gets into the smallest gaps for thoroughly wheels or spokes. Uniform 360° water distribution for dissolving and flushing away the dirt. Quality bristles provide for a gentle and efficient cleaning action. Excellent all-round cleaning results. Includes union nut for secure spray gun connection and ergonomic handle for ease of use. In brief: The ideal solution for shiny clean wheels and spokes. Wheel wash brush suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Uniform water distribution over 360°
- Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
High-quality brushes
- Efficient and gentle cleaning action
Cleaning agent application
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Rotating brushes
- Effortless cleaning in hard to reach places and small gaps
Wheel wash brush
- For all motor vehicle types
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.27
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.395
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|422 x 80 x 101
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Deck
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 6 Special
- K 6 Special Deck Bundle
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Accessory Bundle
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K2 BOM *AU
- K3 Power Control Accessory Bundle
- K4 Compact + Home Kit Bundle
- K4 Power Control Home Bundle
- K5 Compact Bundle
- K5 Premium Power Control Bundle
- K7 Premium Smart Control Bundle
- Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
- The Outdoor Bundle
- Ultimate Cleaning Kit
Application areas
- Rim
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.