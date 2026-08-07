Cup foam lance Advanced
Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.
Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Kärcher foam lance is ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design. Further features: Rotating connector (M 22 x 1.5) and variable detergent dosage via control on lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|25
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.786
Compatible machines
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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