Premium pump connector set
Connector set for connecting water hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. For easy and perfect hose and pump connection.
Premium connector set for connecting 3/4" water hoses (19 mm) to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use with practical click system. Connector set designed for increased water flow and suitable for all mentioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).
Features and benefits
Large diameter
- For increased water flow
Includes tap adaptor
- For fast connection of the coupling and pump
Practical click-on system
- Makes connection of the hoses to the pump easier
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.082
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.118
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|84 x 59 x 59
Application areas
- For watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
- For supplying service water to toilets and washing machines.