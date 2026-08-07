The PerfectConnect tap adaptor for suction and garden hoses makes it extremely easy to form vacuum-proof connections between suction hoses and pump suction sides and between garden hoses and pump pressure sides. The tap adaptor provides the ideal solution for pumps with G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) and 3/4"or 1" hoses. They are immediately ready for use in garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps. A union nut and a hose clamp are included in the delivery. Pumps are sealed very reliably and are guaranteed to run without trouble thanks to the BP accessories' PerfectConnect sealing principle.