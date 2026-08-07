Textile care nozzle for Steam Cleaner
Textile care nozzle freshens and removes creases from clothes and fabrics and effectively removes odours. With integrated fluff remover.
Textile care nozzle freshens and removes creases from clothes and fabrics and effectively removes odours. Practical textile care nozzle – the easy and space-saving way to quickly refresh and remove creases from hanging clothes and fabrics. Integrated fluff remover quickly removes adhering fluff.
Features and benefits
Lint remover
- Easy removal of lint and hair from textiles
Consistent steam output on the textile nozzle
- Optimal flattening of textiles possible
- Optimal refreshing of textiles possible
Slender shape
- Easy ironing of sleeves
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.05
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.145
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|340 x 43 x 39
Application areas
- Freshening up clothes and textiles
- Garments that are suitable for ironing
- Interiors
- Vacuuming up dry dirt