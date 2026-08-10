Post-Protect filter
The Post-Protect filter is the fourth filter stage of the four-stage filter concept of our WPC 120 UF water filter system and ensures a pleasant taste.
The Post-Protect filter is made from grained active carbon and rounds off the four-stage filter concept of our WPC 120 UF water filter system by removing the last remaining impurities and foreign substances, which can negatively affect the taste. The result is pure and fresh water for optimum drinking pleasure.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|71 x 71 x 272
Application areas
- Drinking water