Our WPC 120 UF water filtration unit ensures a high level of safety when drinking water quality is unknown thanks to its powerful 4-stage ultra-filtration system, while also boasting ultra-simple operation, installation and maintenance. A wide variety of particles, microplastics, bacteria, viruses, chlorine, heavy metals and drug residues are reliably removed from the water and its taste is significantly improved. The long-lasting filters offer a high capacity of around 2500 litres – this means the filter only needs changing infrequently and this can be done quickly and effortlessly thanks to the convenient bayonet locks. No power connection is required to operate the WPC 120 UF; a tap for dispensing the filtered water is included in the scope of supply.