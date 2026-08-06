FloorPro Escalator Cleaner, neutral RM 758, 20l
Intensive cleaner for hard surfaces, for removing grease, oil and mineral contamination from escalators and moving walkways. Includes corrosion protection for the machine and escalator materials.
Cleans intensively, maintains and also protects effectively against corrosion: the FloorPro Escalator Cleaner RM 758, neutral, with integrated corrosion protection from Kärcher for escalators and moving walkways from manufacturers such as KONE, Otis, Fujitel, Schindler, Mitsubishi, CNIM, DONG, YANG, HITACHI or TOSHIBA. Specially developed for use with our BR 47/35 Esc escalator cleaning machine, the low-foaming intensive cleaner is also ideal for deep cleaning hard surfaces using the 1-step method with a scrubber dryer. Its neutral formulation is ultra-gentle on materials yet hard on dirt, reliably removing grease, oil and mineral contamination. The FloorPro Escalator Cleaner RM 758 is also suitable for use in oil separators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|7
|Weight (kg)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 250 x 430
Product
- Special cleaner for all escalators and travelators
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Particularly gentle thanks to neutral formula
- Contains anti-corrosion additives to protect the machine and escalator/moving walkway
- Ideal for use with the Kärcher escalator cleaner
- Low-foam formulation
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- Phosphate-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Escalators/travelators