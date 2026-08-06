Cleans intensively, maintains and also protects effectively against corrosion: the FloorPro Escalator Cleaner RM 758, neutral, with integrated corrosion protection from Kärcher for escalators and moving walkways from manufacturers such as KONE, Otis, Fujitel, Schindler, Mitsubishi, CNIM, DONG, YANG, HITACHI or TOSHIBA. Specially developed for use with our BR 47/35 Esc escalator cleaning machine, the low-foaming intensive cleaner is also ideal for deep cleaning hard surfaces using the 1-step method with a scrubber dryer. Its neutral formulation is ultra-gentle on materials yet hard on dirt, reliably removing grease, oil and mineral contamination. The FloorPro Escalator Cleaner RM 758 is also suitable for use in oil separators.