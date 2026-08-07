Brush medium
Optimally cleans facades, roller shutters and textile fabrics: the brush with medium-hard bristles for fast and simple attachment to telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.
Quick and direct connection to a water-bearing telescopic lance or a high-pressure lance from Kärcher, the brush with medium-hard bristles is perfect for the efficient cleaning of facades, roller shutters and also textile fabrics. A 25° high-pressure nozzle is integrated for the high-pressure application, whereas applications with pure water are made possible with a corresponding nozzle kit. The brush also has supporting bristles for the correct contact pressure.
Features and benefits
Easy-to-understand colour coding
- The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush.
Versatile fields of application
- Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner.
- Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water.
- With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Colour
|red
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- For cleaning façades with natural stone, plaster or wood surfaces
- For cleaning roller shutters and blinds
- For cleaning fabrics and membrane foils