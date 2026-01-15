Universal cleaner RM 626, 1l

Powerful universal cleaner for use with Kärcher water blasters. With new active dirt remover which effortlessly removes oil, grease and stubborn mineral-bearing dirt with just cold water. For use all around the house and garden and on vehicles.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Product
  • Active dirt remover for quick and efficient cleaning of oils, fats, residues containing minerals and soiling from emissions
  • The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
  • Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden