Versatile 50ft. rubber high pressure hose serves as both a replacement and extension for all Kärcher gas (and K1700-K2000 electric) pressure washers. As an extension, the hose expands the working range of a pressure washer by 50 feet, enabling you to clean a larger area without moving the pressure washer. As a replacement, this hose is longer than most included with pressure washers and is made of durable rubber, greatly extending the life and performance of the hose. Includes four metal connectors to ensure compatibility with Kärcher and other brands of pressure washers. Some assembly required.NOTE: Not compatible with Kärcher K2-K5 electric pressure washers. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.