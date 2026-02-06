The suction brush set is an accessory kit which includes two suction brushes, one with hard and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles ensures thorough cleaning of upholstered and carpeted surfaces (for example foot mats and car seats). The suction brush with soft bristles allows gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces (for example dashboards and centre consoles). The practical suction brush set is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden multi-purpose vacs.