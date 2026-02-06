Brush car set
The suction brush set allows thorough car interior cleaning that is appropriate to the material being cleaned, from dashboards to foot mats and upholstered surfaces. For all Home & Garden multi-purpose vacs.
The suction brush set is an accessory kit which includes two suction brushes, one with hard and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles ensures thorough cleaning of upholstered and carpeted surfaces (for example foot mats and car seats). The suction brush with soft bristles allows gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces (for example dashboards and centre consoles). The practical suction brush set is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden multi-purpose vacs.
Features and benefits
Suction brush with hard bristles for deep cleaning of upholstery and carpeted surfaces
Suction brush with soft bristles for gentle cleaning of sensitive surfaces
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden Multi-purpose Vacs (MV)
Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (parts)
|2
|Standard nominal width (Millimetre)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.091
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.129
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|120 x 70 x 41
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Car boot
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Dashboard
- Centre console
- Side pockets in the car
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Delicate surfaces