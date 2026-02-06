Car nozzle
Fast, effortless vacuuming guaranteed: With the car nozzle, you can clean textile surfaces in your car and around the house conveniently and thoroughly.
With the practical car nozzle for your wet and dry vacuum cleaner, you can vacuum textile surfaces in your car, including the boot, car seats, rear seats and footwells, quickly and effortlessly. The nozzle is also suitable for vacuuming upholstered surfaces, upholstered furniture and mattresses in the home.
Features and benefits
Optimised nozzle in a new design for reliable dirt removal
Nozzle is practical, fits perfectly in the hand and is easy to use
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Standard nominal width (Millimetre)
|NW 35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.08
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.214
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|258 x 105 x 40
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Car boot
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Foot mats
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Mattresses