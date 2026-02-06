Crevice nozzle extra long WD
Completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle. Ideal for hard-to-reach places in the car (e.g. gaps and crevices/joints). Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle is now thinner and impresses with even better handling. Hard-to-reach places such as smaller gaps or crevices and joints in the car, as well as in the home, can now be cleaned with greater comfort. The extra-long crevice nozzle is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
For deep and hard to reach areas.
For the deep cleaning of areas in the car or household which are difficult to access
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Standard nominal width (Millimetre)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.061
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.109
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|350 x 40 x 40
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Side pockets in the car