Extension Suction Tube Wd Id 35

Practical extension suction tube for greater operating range. The extension of the suction tube is recommended particularly for applications in areas that are difficult to access, such as high ceilings. The suction tube is 0.5 m long and has a nominal size of 35 mm.

Features and benefits
For areas that are difficult to access, e.g. high ceilings, low light shafts, etc.
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden Multi-purpose Vacs (MV)
Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (Millimetre) 35
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.12
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.253
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 480 x 40 x 40
Application areas
  • High ceilings
  • Light wells