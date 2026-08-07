FR 30

Up to 10 times greater area performance compared with the conventional high-pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for optimal handling and integrated parking position. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 180 bar / 850 l/h / 60°C.

Up to 10 times greater area performance compared with the conventional high-pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for optimal handling and integrated parking position. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 180 bar / 850 l/h / 60°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (Millimetre) 300
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.7
Accessories
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