Nozzle Kit (5PK)
Complete set of color-coded replacement spray nozzles, including 65° soap nozzle.
Lost or missing a spray nozzle for your pressure washer? Karcher's 5 Piece Nozzle Set includes 0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and Soap (65°) nozzles, the most common spray patterns for most pressure washers. The nozzles are color coded for easy use. Fits pressure washers rated to 4000 PSI and equipped with Quick Connect spray wands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (Pounds)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.104