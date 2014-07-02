Nozzle kit: crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, suction brush, DN 35
Nozzle kit consisting of a crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and suction brush. The nozzle kit is suitable for all Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners in nominal width DN 35.
Nozzle kit consisting of a crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and suction brush. The nozzle kit is suitable for all Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners in nominal width DN 35.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.12
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.126
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|210 x 120 x 40