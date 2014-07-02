Quick coupling
For quick change of different spray lances and accessories. Optimum adaption to Kärcher accessories, especially for connection between trigger gun and spray lance. With M22 x 1,5 female.
For quick change of different spray lances and accessories. Optimum adaption to Kärcher accessories, especially for connection between trigger gun and spray lance. With M22 x 1,5 female.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight (Gram)
|320
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.363
Accessories
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