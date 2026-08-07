The 2-piece stone roller set is the perfect aid for the deep cleaning of insensitive hard floors such as stone or ceramic (however, not for sensitive natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta) - and is suitable for all Kärcher floor cleaners. Thanks to integrated bristles, the stone roller set easily removes stubborn dirt and gives even crevices, joints and uneven surfaces a lustrous shine. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.