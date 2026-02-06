The VersaGRIP™ trigger gun features dual action triggers that enable you to clean at any angle. Need to clean an overhead area that's hard to reach? Or the wheel wells on your vehicle? These areas are difficult to clean with a standard spray gun, but the VersaGRIP™'s dual triggers allow you to easily clean both of these and more – above, below or at shoulder height! It's shoulder stock allows you to use your body as an anchor, creating a secure holding position and relieving stress from your fingers, hands and wrists as you clean. Overmolded grips provide comfortable and secure handling, making this trigger gun the ultimate choice for those who demand precision and comfort. Compatible with most brands and models of gas pressure washers, the VersaGRIP™ easily attaches to industry-standard standard spray wands and high pressure hoses. Rated to 4,000 PSI.