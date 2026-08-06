Complete, ready to use vacuum-resistant spiral hose 1", 3.5 m for general use. With suction filter and backflow preventer for connecting to the suction side of garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. Can also be used for suction hose extension. Prevents the backflow of water and shortens the priming time. For use with the aforementioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).