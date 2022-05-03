The new FlexoMate cleaning trolley

THE FLEXOMATE IS HERE

No time for compromise. The FlexoMate helps you to finish all your cleaning tasks more quickly. Reduce the physical strain on your staff members and meet all your customers' needs, no matter how varied, with just one cleaning trolley.

The clock is ticking – every movement counts. Start your journey into the future of manual cleaning now.

Upgrade your Crew! With the new FlexoMate from Kärcher.