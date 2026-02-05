Battery leaf blower LBL 4 Battery Set

Achieves a maximum air speed of 250 km/h: the powerful 36 V cordless leaf blower from Kärcher complete with two-stage power control. Comes in a set with battery and fast charger.

The 36 V battery leaf blower, complete with two-stage power control, achieves a maximum air speed of 250 km/h. The leaf blower features a detachable flat nozzle with integrated scraper edge which enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened. The device fits ergonomically in the hand during use and is very well balanced.

Features and benefits
Battery leaf blower LBL 4 Battery Set: Blow tube
Blow tube
Powerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Battery leaf blower LBL 4 Battery Set: Detachable flat nozzle
Detachable flat nozzle
For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Battery leaf blower LBL 4 Battery Set: Two-stage power control
Two-stage power control
Maximum power or maximum runtime: The output can be adapted to individual requirements.
Integrated scraper edge
  • Wet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
  • Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
  • The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Air speed (km/h) max. 250
Air flow rate (m³/h) 330
Speed regulation yes
Speeds 2
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 36
Capacity (Ah) 2,5
Performance per battery charge (m²) max. 550 (2,5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 15 (2,5 Ah)
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min) 48 / 78
Charging current (A) 2,5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 975 x 170 x 305

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger included
  • Battery: 36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
  • Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
  • Blow tube
  • Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
Battery leaf blower LBL 4 Battery Set
Videos
Application areas
  • Leaves
  • Green waste
  • Pathways around the house
  • Areas around the home and garden
Accessories
