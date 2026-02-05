Battery leaf blower LBL 4 Battery Set
Achieves a maximum air speed of 250 km/h: the powerful 36 V cordless leaf blower from Kärcher complete with two-stage power control. Comes in a set with battery and fast charger.
The 36 V battery leaf blower, complete with two-stage power control, achieves a maximum air speed of 250 km/h. The leaf blower features a detachable flat nozzle with integrated scraper edge which enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened. The device fits ergonomically in the hand during use and is very well balanced.
Features and benefits
Blow tubePowerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Detachable flat nozzleFor precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Two-stage power controlMaximum power or maximum runtime: The output can be adapted to individual requirements.
Integrated scraper edge
- Wet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
- Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
- The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Air speed (km/h)
|max. 250
|Air flow rate (m³/h)
|330
|Speed regulation
|yes
|Speeds
|2
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 550 (2,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 15 (2,5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|48 / 78
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|975 x 170 x 305
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
- Blow tube
- Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
Videos
Application areas
- Leaves
- Green waste
- Pathways around the house
- Areas around the home and garden