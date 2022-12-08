B 260 R I Ride-on scrubber dryer

Full speed ahead

Two long-lasting and maintenance-free EC motors work tirelessly inside the machine. The squeegee and brush head have been redesigned and ensure the best possible combination of scrubbing and sweeping in one step. The powerful scrubbing function is used for deep wet cleaning, the optimised and integrated sweeping function eliminates larger dirt particles and prevents the squeegee from getting clogged. Thanks to powerful suction performance, dirty water and smaller particles land in the generously sized 260-litre tank, meaning no drop is left behind.

A powerful traction motor pushes the ride-on machine forward at a high driving speed of up to 10 km/h – for maximum area performance. The B 260 R I can also be equipped with side brush or side scrubbing deck for cleaning close to edges. Operation is very easy for all cleaning tasks thanks to a convenient rotary switch.

The B 260 R I is the perfect companion for efficient wet cleaning of large floors in industry and logistics.