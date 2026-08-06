The zero-emission ride-on combination machine B 300 RI Bp is effective for deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning of large areas. The large 36 V/805 Ah lead-acid battery is already included. The collision-protection, spring-mounted side scrubbing deck, mounted on the right-hand side, not only extends the working width to approx. 1300 millimetres, but also enables cleaning right up to the edge of walls and in corners. A second side scrubbing deck can be retrofitted at any time. The two large roller brushes, a 300-litre water tank and the wide and curved squeegee ensure time-saving and effective sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single operation and at an area performance of up to 14,000 m²/h. The operator can then dispose of the collected waste very easily and conveniently using the high container emptying function. Plus, thanks to its solid steel frame, the B 300 RI Bp is also suitable for tougher applications. The paired KTL and powder coating ensure the best resistance to rust.