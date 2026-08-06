Scrubber dryers B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
Environmentally friendly cleaning in a single operation: The zero-emissions B 300 RI Bp with 300-litre fresh and dirty water tank sweeps and scrubs at the same time. Battery and battery charger included.
The zero-emission ride-on combination machine B 300 RI Bp is effective for deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning of large areas. The large 36 V/805 Ah lead-acid battery is already included. The collision-protection, spring-mounted side scrubbing deck, mounted on the right-hand side, not only extends the working width to approx. 1300 millimetres, but also enables cleaning right up to the edge of walls and in corners. A second side scrubbing deck can be retrofitted at any time. The two large roller brushes, a 300-litre water tank and the wide and curved squeegee ensure time-saving and effective sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single operation and at an area performance of up to 14,000 m²/h. The operator can then dispose of the collected waste very easily and conveniently using the high container emptying function. Plus, thanks to its solid steel frame, the B 300 RI Bp is also suitable for tougher applications. The paired KTL and powder coating ensure the best resistance to rust.
Features and benefits
Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
- Double productivity of man and machine.
- Halving of the hours worked.
- Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
- Convenient for the operator.
- No direct contact with dirt.
- Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
- Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm.
- Protects machine and objects.
- Especially robust and extremely long-lasting.
Zero-emissions battery drive
- Quiet cleaning.
- Protects health and the environment.
- Up to 40,000 m² on one battery charge.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|1045 - 1350
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1755
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1440
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|300 / 300
|Waste container (l)
|180
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 14000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|10500
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 805
|Battery run time (h)
|approx. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 11
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Brush speed (rpm)
|460
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|25 - 150
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 12
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- Side scrubbing deck
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Sweeping function
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
Videos
Application areas
- For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports