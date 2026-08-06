Scrubber dryers B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right

Environmentally friendly cleaning in a single operation: The zero-emissions B 300 RI Bp with 300-litre fresh and dirty water tank sweeps and scrubs at the same time. Battery and battery charger included.

The zero-emission ride-on combination machine B 300 RI Bp is effective for deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning of large areas. The large 36 V/805 Ah lead-acid battery is already included. The collision-protection, spring-mounted side scrubbing deck, mounted on the right-hand side, not only extends the working width to approx. 1300 millimetres, but also enables cleaning right up to the edge of walls and in corners. A second side scrubbing deck can be retrofitted at any time. The two large roller brushes, a 300-litre water tank and the wide and curved squeegee ensure time-saving and effective sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single operation and at an area performance of up to 14,000 m²/h. The operator can then dispose of the collected waste very easily and conveniently using the high container emptying function. Plus, thanks to its solid steel frame, the B 300 RI Bp is also suitable for tougher applications. The paired KTL and powder coating ensure the best resistance to rust.

Features and benefits
Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
  • Double productivity of man and machine.
  • Halving of the hours worked.
  • Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
  • Convenient for the operator.
  • No direct contact with dirt.
  • Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
  • Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm.
  • Protects machine and objects.
  • Especially robust and extremely long-lasting.
Zero-emissions battery drive
  • Quiet cleaning.
  • Protects health and the environment.
  • Up to 40,000 m² on one battery charge.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Working width, brushes (mm) 1045 - 1350
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1755
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1440
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 300 / 300
Waste container (l) 180
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 14000
Practical area performance (m²/h) 10500
Battery (V/Ah) 36 / 805
Battery run time (h) approx. 4
Battery charging time (h) approx. 11
Climbing ability (%) 12
Brush speed (rpm) 460
Brush contact pressure (kg) 25 - 150
Water consumption (l/min) max. 12

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery and charger included
  • Squeegee, curved
  • Side scrubbing deck

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Sweeping function
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
Scrubber dryers B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
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Application areas
  • For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
  • For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
Accessories
Cleaning agents