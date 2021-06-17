Cleaning and maintaining natural stone

Knowing natural stone properties

Natural stones are used in many different areas, including in industry, in horticulture, on façades, in art, as masonry or in interior finishing, where they are often used as floor coverings. They are first mined in quarries and sawn to size in stone-processing operations. Their surfaces are then treated using a machining method – whether polishing, flaming, grinding or sanding. No artificial material has such versatility in colours and surface finishes. Natural stones with the same or similar look can have very different technical properties, particularly with regard to sensitivity to alkalis or acids, firmness and water absorption. It is these factors which determine which stone is suitable for which purpose and how it must be maintained in order to retain its appearance for a long time.

Natural stones can be classified into hardness levels based on technical processing criteria: Hard rock (gneiss, granite, quartzite, basalt and gabbro), medium-hard rock (marble, Solnhofen limestone, Jurassic stone and serpentine) and soft rock (lime-bound sandstone, trass and slate). This classification helps to estimate the mechanical strain on the stones. This is not only relevant for processing them but also for cleaning them. For instance, all hard rocks have similar chemical properties – they are usually scratch- and alkali-resistant. This is why they are often used in outside areas where they are placed under high strain. In contrast, soft rocks are more delicate and you must therefore avoid cleaning them with hard brushes, which could quickly cause scratches.