Window cleaning
Top quality for professionals. The streak-free cleaning of glass requires an ergonomic design, safe connection parts and versatile components. For safe and economical work.
Scrapers and blades
Clean and safe: Ergonomic window scrapers and blades in different versions enable the simple and safe removal of adhesive residues.
Washers
High-quality washer covers made from various textiles – perfect for the quick cleaning of glass and all types of smooth surfaces.
T-support for washer
Our high-quality ergonomically shaped T-bars are the ideal basis for using our sleeves.
Window wiper handles
Everything under control: With the help of our high-quality and ergonomic wiper handles the different wiper tracks always feel safe and stable in your hand.
Wiper tracks and replacement wiper rubbers
For streak-free cleaning: professional tracks made from stainless steel with V-shaped cut-out and specially shaped vulcanised wiper rubbers: extremely elastic and long-lasting.
Belt and holster
This makes everything accessible when working on a ladder or in tight spaces.
Bucket
Window buckets specially designed for use with washers and window wipers.
Window cleaning kit
Discover our sets for efficient and ergonomic window cleaning! We have put together the most favourite products in a perfectly coordinated range.
Telescopic handles and accessories
Safe working from the ground: our extremely stable telescopic lances with reliable fastening technology and special cone. Secure fastening of tool without twisting.