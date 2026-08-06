Hedge trimmer HT 650/36 Bp
The battery powered HT 650/36 Bp hedge trimmer is highly ergonomic and sits perfectly in your hand, has a rotatable grip to be easy on the joints, and creates impressively precise, clean cuts.
The laser-cut, 2-sided, diamond-ground blade of our battery powered HT 650/36 Bp hedge trimmer is the handy, light, zero-emission machine for shaping and cutting back hedges and bushes. The dual cutting speed allows the device to easily adapt to the task at hand, while the integrated anti-lock braking system effectively prevents work interruptions and increases safety for the user. The rotatable grip allows you to cut the sides of the hedge without joint pain. An innovative carrying system, to be purchased separately, provides increased comfort and allows you to work for longer without tiring.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic, rotatable gripAdjustable rear handle to comfortably cut hedge sides. Protects the joint and reduces fatigue symptoms.
Blade and control guardBlade and grip guard prevent damage and increase safety. Prevents damage to the blade when working near obstructions.
Two cutting speedsTwo cutting speeds for an optimum mowing results at all times.
Eyelet for carrying rack
- Work in comfort, without tiring, thanks to the even weight distribution.
- Does not limit the user's freedom of movement.
Two-sided, laser-cut, diamond-ground blade
- Precise, perfect cuts.
- Cuts even thick branches powerfully and effortlessly.
Brushless motor
- Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
- Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
- Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
- Effortless work over long periods.
- Protects the user's health.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
- Particularly economical, as there are no petrol costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Cutting length (mm)
|650
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|33
|Speed regulation
|yes
|Speeds
|2
|Blade type
|laser-cut, diamond-ground
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|Level 1: 2800 / Level 2: 3200
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 80 (6,0 Ah) / max. 100 (7,5 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1130 x 270 x 230
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blade guard
- Cut protection
- Control guard
- Handle: rotatable
- Anti-blocking system
- Hanging storage loop
Application areas
- For shaping and cutting back hedges, shrubs and bushes
- Ideal for use in public areas, plots of land and gardens