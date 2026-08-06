Small, compact, space-saving: our WPD 25 water dispenser is ideal for use in places where space is limited, such as in meeting rooms, office kitchens, waiting rooms or retail stores. Simply connected to the drinking water network, it provides staff, patients or guests with chilled or ambient still water of impeccably hygienic drinking water quality at any time. Harmful substances and those that affect taste, such as chlorine or heavy metals, as well as microorganisms and bacteria, are reliably filtered out by the highly effective and further improved Hy-Pure-Plus filter. The combination of activated carbon and an ultrafiltration membrane thus ensures fresh water with an excellent taste.