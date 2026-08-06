Water dispenser WPD 25
Our space-saving WPD 25 water dispenser provides plenty of refreshment in a small space – with chilled or ambient, filtered, food-grade water.
Small, compact, space-saving: our WPD 25 water dispenser is ideal for use in places where space is limited, such as in meeting rooms, office kitchens, waiting rooms or retail stores. Simply connected to the drinking water network, it provides staff, patients or guests with chilled or ambient still water of impeccably hygienic drinking water quality at any time. Harmful substances and those that affect taste, such as chlorine or heavy metals, as well as microorganisms and bacteria, are reliably filtered out by the highly effective and further improved Hy-Pure-Plus filter. The combination of activated carbon and an ultrafiltration membrane thus ensures fresh water with an excellent taste.
Features and benefits
Compact design.The perfect fit where there is limited available space. Intuitive operating concept with easy-to-read sensor buttons. Clearly recognisable dispensing area for optimal positioning of the drinking vessel.
Powerful Hy-Pure-Plus filter comprising activated carbon filter and ultra filterThe active-pure filter ensures the best taste and removes chlorine and heavy metals from the pipe. Protection against bacteria and microorganisms using ultrafiltration. Chemical cleaning of all water-conducting lines, the cooling module and water outlet.
Affordable enjoymentEasy access to all components enables self-service. Self-service saves unnecessary service work and therefore money. No handling and transport costs compared with gallons or bottled water.
Fresh water for any occasion and any taste
- For hygienically safe drinking water that can be used both for drinking and cooking.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|25
|Water supply
|3/4″
|Length of connection (m)
|2
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 200
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|5 - up to 30
|Coolant
|R290
|Amount of Coolant (kg)
|0,03
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Number of users
|<= 30
|Water outlet height (mm)
|290
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|16,7
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|17,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|449 x 298 x 399
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
- "Hy-Pure-Plus" combination filter
Equipment
- Activated carbon filtration
- Ultrafiltration
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Version: Table version
- Hygienic cleaning: Chemical
Videos
Application areas
- Space-saving water dispenser for small spaces
- Varied application areas: Suitable, for example, for offices, doctor's surgeries, law firms, hotels and the retail sector