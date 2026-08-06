Water dispenser WPD 25

Our space-saving WPD 25 water dispenser provides plenty of refreshment in a small space – with chilled or ambient, filtered, food-grade water.

Small, compact, space-saving: our WPD 25 water dispenser is ideal for use in places where space is limited, such as in meeting rooms, office kitchens, waiting rooms or retail stores. Simply connected to the drinking water network, it provides staff, patients or guests with chilled or ambient still water of impeccably hygienic drinking water quality at any time. Harmful substances and those that affect taste, such as chlorine or heavy metals, as well as microorganisms and bacteria, are reliably filtered out by the highly effective and further improved Hy-Pure-Plus filter. The combination of activated carbon and an ultrafiltration membrane thus ensures fresh water with an excellent taste.

Features and benefits
Water dispenser WPD 25: Compact design.
Compact design.
The perfect fit where there is limited available space. Intuitive operating concept with easy-to-read sensor buttons. Clearly recognisable dispensing area for optimal positioning of the drinking vessel.
Water dispenser WPD 25: Powerful Hy-Pure-Plus filter comprising activated carbon filter and ultra filter
Powerful Hy-Pure-Plus filter comprising activated carbon filter and ultra filter
The active-pure filter ensures the best taste and removes chlorine and heavy metals from the pipe. Protection against bacteria and microorganisms using ultrafiltration. Chemical cleaning of all water-conducting lines, the cooling module and water outlet.
Water dispenser WPD 25: Affordable enjoyment
Affordable enjoyment
Easy access to all components enables self-service. Self-service saves unnecessary service work and therefore money. No handling and transport costs compared with gallons or bottled water.
Fresh water for any occasion and any taste
  • For hygienically safe drinking water that can be used both for drinking and cooking.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Input pressure (bar) 1,5 - 6
Water volume (l/h) 120
Cooling performance (l/h) 25
Water supply 3/4″
Length of connection (m) 2
Rated input power (W) max. 200
Inlet temperature (°C) 5 - up to 30
Coolant R290
Amount of Coolant (kg) 0,03
Cold water yes
Uncooled water yes
Number of users <= 30
Water outlet height (mm) 290
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 16,7
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 17,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 20,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 449 x 298 x 399

Scope of supply

  • Drip tray with filling level indicator
  • "Hy-Pure-Plus" combination filter

Equipment

  • Activated carbon filtration
  • Ultrafiltration
  • Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
  • Drip tray draining: Without drain
  • Version: Table version
  • Hygienic cleaning: Chemical
Videos
Application areas
  • Space-saving water dispenser for small spaces
  • Varied application areas: Suitable, for example, for offices, doctor's surgeries, law firms, hotels and the retail sector
Accessories
Cleaning agents