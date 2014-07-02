High-pressure extension hose, 10 m, K2 - K7 (for gun model "Best").
High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K2 – K7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect connector.
High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 10 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability Extension hose for pressures of up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect connector
- Quick Connect system for easy connection to the gun and high-pressure hose.
DN-8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
- Protects hose from kinking.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. Pressure (bar)
|180
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 85