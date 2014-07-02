High-pressure extension hose, 10 m, K2 - K7 (for gun model "Best").

High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K2 – K7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect connector.

High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 10 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability Extension hose for pressures of up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.

Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect connector
  • Quick Connect system for easy connection to the gun and high-pressure hose.
DN-8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
  • Protects hose from kinking.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. Pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 10
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 85