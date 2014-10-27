Commercial Detergents
Get faster and superior results using our complete, new line of environmentally friendly, phosphate-free detergents.
Pressure Washer Detergents
Designed for high-pressure applications, Kärcher pressure washer detergents are specially formulated to efficiently remove dirt, grime, and grease from various surfaces, ensuring a thorough clean with every wash.
Building Care Detergents
From concrete flooring to more delicate areas such as carpets and food service surfaces, Kärcher offers a vast array of building care detergents that are tailored to address your specific cleaning needs.
Pressure Washer Maintenance Detergents
Kärcher's pressure washer maintenance detergents are engineered to enhance the longevity and performance of your equipment. These detergents dissolve buildup, ensuring peak performance and help prolong machinery lifespan.
Faster, superior results while being environmentally friendly.
The entire world is demanding more sustainable solutions in everything we do, and detergents are no exception. Where most sustainable solutions come with some compromise, Kärcher has improved the performance, the speed and in most cases, lowered the in-use cost for our complete line of detergents. At the same time, we have removed all the phosphate, NTA and EDTA additives and replaced them with better performing materials that have less environmental impact. That's a win for everybody.
Ten Reasons to Use Kärcher Detergents
1. Highly efficient and economical product formulas
Only the best raw materials are used for Kärcher detergents. This makes it possible to use the products in very low and cost-saving doses.
2. Patented, easily separable formulas
Many Kärcher products are made using easily-separable formulas that lead to a quick separation of the aqueous and oleaginous phases in the oil separator and thus support compliance with legal regulations.
3. Material-compatible formulas with corrosion protection components and other special additives
Kärcher detergents are specially formulated for use in Kärcher cleaning appliances. These formulations help to remove the most stubborn dirt while also being gentle on the machine. Numerous detergents contain special ingredients for cleaning and protecting the machine.
4. Thermally stable up to 300°F
Kärcher pressure washer detergents are specially formulated for use in high-pressure cleaners.
5. Continuous improvement by Kärcher’s development department
Kärcher detergents are developed on an ongoing basis to improve cleaning performance, shorten contact times and provide formulas that are even more eco-friendly.
6. Taking responsibility for the environment, people and machine
Kärcher consistently avoids the use of unnecessary solvents, heavy metals and other environmentally harmful and health-endangering substances. For the best possible protection of the operator, machine and environment.
7. Environmentally friendly thanks to reduced packaging
Kärcher detergents are highly concentrated and therefore require less packing material. This conserves natural resources and facilitates packing material disposal.
8. Developed to meet the highest demands
Numerous Kärcher detergents are of food-grade quality and can be used in all areas of food production as applicable.
9. Best performance with a fresh scent
Numerous Kärcher detergents contain fragrances such as lemon oil to combat unpleasant odors, and leave surfaces looking clean and fresh.
10. The complete system from one single source
The Kärcher system is based on expertise that benefits the operator: one manufacturer for machines, detergents and accessories. One contact partner for assistance and advice.
Complete Kärcher Solutions
Kärcher detergents are just as versatile and efficient as the machines in which they are used – as they have been developed specifically for Kärcher equipment. This is the only way to maximize the performance of the machine and detergent system. Kärcher recognized this from an early stage and has used this as its focus in its own research and development. It is the basis of our success and the central concept behind our thinking and actions.
Research and Development is growing in importance, as the challenges and demands placed not only on the machines, but on the overall cleaning system continue to grow. How can performance be maximized while further protecting the environment? How can costs be reduced without having a negative impact on power or quality? Questions for which Kärcher and our team of experts from the most diverse areas of technology and chemistry are searching for the best possible answers. Across market sectors and in close conjunction with suppliers and professional users.
Our experts analyze every type of dirt on all surfaces to ensure that it can be loosened, collected and disposed of in an efficient manner. Everything that we develop is systematic both in a literal sense and in terms of the holistic approach that we take. And every task is carried out by Kärcher. The high performance and efficiency of Kärcher detergents is the result of over 30 years of Research and Development in our own laboratories. As the leading global manufacturer of cleaning machines, we took the first step towards becoming the definitive system provider a long time ago, and our know-how and technologies set the standard today.
As a complete system provider for cleaning solutions, Kärcher not only develops detergent formulations for use in Kärcher commercial equipment, but also produces these cleaning products in-house. Our detergent production ensures that we can provide our customers with products of a consistently high quality and ensures maximum delivery capabilities, while also reducing environmental impact by eliminating all unnecessary transportation.