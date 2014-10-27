Commercial Detergents

Ten Reasons to Use Kärcher Detergents

1. Highly efficient and economical product formulas

Only the best raw materials are used for Kärcher detergents. This makes it possible to use the products in very low and cost-saving doses.





2. Patented, easily separable formulas

Many Kärcher products are made using easily-separable formulas that lead to a quick separation of the aqueous and oleaginous phases in the oil separator and thus support compliance with legal regulations.





3. Material-compatible formulas with corrosion protection components and other special additives

Kärcher detergents are specially formulated for use in Kärcher cleaning appliances. These formulations help to remove the most stubborn dirt while also being gentle on the machine. Numerous detergents contain special ingredients for cleaning and protecting the machine.





4. Thermally stable up to 300°F

Kärcher pressure washer detergents are specially formulated for use in high-pressure cleaners.





5. Continuous improvement by Kärcher’s development department

Kärcher detergents are developed on an ongoing basis to improve cleaning performance, shorten contact times and provide formulas that are even more eco-friendly.





6. Taking responsibility for the environment, people and machine

Kärcher consistently avoids the use of unnecessary solvents, heavy metals and other environmentally harmful and health-endangering substances. For the best possible protection of the operator, machine and environment.





7. Environmentally friendly thanks to reduced packaging

Kärcher detergents are highly concentrated and therefore require less packing material. This conserves natural resources and facilitates packing material disposal.





8. Developed to meet the highest demands

Numerous Kärcher detergents are of food-grade quality and can be used in all areas of food production as applicable.





9. Best performance with a fresh scent

Numerous Kärcher detergents contain fragrances such as lemon oil to combat unpleasant odors, and leave surfaces looking clean and fresh.





10. The complete system from one single source

The Kärcher system is based on expertise that benefits the operator: one manufacturer for machines, detergents and accessories. One contact partner for assistance and advice.