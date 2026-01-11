HARD FLOOR CLEANERS – A REVOLUTION IN CLEANING
Regular mops just wipe the surface – our hard floor cleaners really clean. They can cut your floor cleaning time in half while also delivering a deeper level of clean. Best of all, your newly shined floors will dry in two minutes or less!
The FC 7 - Our Top Hard Floor Cleaner
The FC 7 does away with the old rule "vacuum first, then mop." Its two pairs of counterrotating rollers get straight to business and restore the shine to your floors in half the time. You really can do two things at once, and without getting your hands dirty!
Better cleaning results than with a mop
Your floor is your stage. With our FC 7 you can make your floor shine – and do so more thoroughly and powerfully than you could with any other mop. Instead of wiping dirt back and forth, the rotating rollers with self-cleaning function simply pick it up and transport it to a dirty water tank. There is very little residual moisture left on the floor, meaning the show can go on in just two minutes or less!
50% faster cleaning thanks to the 4-roller drive technology
You can achieve perfect results with the FC 7. It wipes and picks up all types of everyday dirt in one step and also works in corners and along edges and baseboards. Hair is also easily picked up with the integrated hair combs.
Three cleaning levels for different types of floors and dirt
The roller rotation and water flow can be adapted depending on the type of dirt and floor (e.g. level 1 for wood floors, level 2 for stone floors). Boost Mode can tackle the most stubborn stains.
The advantages of our electric floor cleaners
Better cleaning performance
The automatic rollers effortlessly glide the floor cleaner across the floor and are able to generate numerous wiping movements in a single pass. This means you achieve a more hygienic and effective result than a traditional mop.
Effortless floor cleaning
No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out mops since the dirt is permanently removed from the rollers by a self-cleaning function. No more dragging a bucket around thanks to the detachable fresh water and dirty water tanks. And no more spending money on disposable cleaning pads!
Suitable for all hard floors
Low residual moisture means our floor cleaners are suitable for most all hard floors (stone, tiles, wood, laminate, vinyl, etc). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Combine with Kärcher floor cleaning solutions for perfect floor care.
Perfect edge cleaning
Unlike other hard floor cleaners that put the drive on the edge, preventing you from cleaning right up to edges, our centered roller drive ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.
Washable rollers
Inserting and removing the microfiber rollers is quick and easy. The rollers are also machine washable at up to 140 °F. No more wasted money (not to mention trash) on disposable pads!
Up to 90% water savings
Compared to cleaning with a traditional mop and bucket.
Comparison Chart for Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner Models
Part Number
FC 3
FC 5
1.055-606.0
FC 7 (White)
FC 7 Premium
1.055-764.0
Battery-Powered Cordless Operation
FC 3Yes (up to 20 mins)
FC 5Yes (up to 20 mins)
FC 7 (White)Yes (up to 45 mins)
FC 7 PremiumYes (up to 45 mins)
Deep cleans hard floors
FC 3Yes
FC 5Yes
FC 7 (White)Yes
FC 7 PremiumYes
Mopping Ability
FC 3Basic mopping
FC 5Mopping + fine dirt removal
FC 7 (White)Mopping + coarse dirt removal
FC 7 PremiumMopping + coarse dirt removal
Fresh Water Container/Dirty Water Container1
FC 3
Tank (12.7 oz)/Tray (4.9 oz)
FC 5
Tank (13.5 oz)/Tank (6.7 oz)
FC 7 (White)
Tank (14 oz)/Tray (7 oz)
FC 7 Premium
Tank (14 oz)/Tray (7 oz)
Can Maneuver Under Furniture
FC 3Yes
FC 5No
FC 7 (White)Yes
FC 7 PremiumYes
Cleaning/Storage Station
FC 3Yes
FC 5Yes
FC 7 (White)Yes
FC 7 PremiumYes
White/Yellow Roller Set4
FC 3
Yes
FC 5
Yes
FC 7 (White)
Yes (Set of 4)
FC 7 Premium
Yes (Set of 4)
White/Gray Roller Set
FC 3
No
FC 5
No
FC 7 (White)
No
FC 7 Premium
Yes (Set of 4)5
Universal Floor Cleaner Solution2
FC 3
Yes
FC 5
Yes
FC 7 (White)
Yes
FC 7 Premium
Yes
Additional Stone Floor Cleaning Solution3
FC 3
No
FC 5
No
FC 7 (White)
No
FC 7 Premium
Yes
Body Color
FC 3
Yellow
FC 5
Yellow
FC 7 (White)
White
FC 7 Premium
White
Weight (w/o accessories)
FC 35.3 lbs
FC 512.8 lbs
FC 7 (White)9.5 lbs
FC 7 Premium9.5 lbs
Made in
FC 3China
FC 5Italy
FC 7 (White)Italy
FC 7 PremiumItaly
Three Year Limited Warranty + Rapid Exchange Program®
FC 3
Yes
FC 5
Yes
FC 7 (White)
Yes
FC 7 Premium
Yes
List Price
FC 3
Discontinued
FC 5
Discontinued
FC 7 (White)
$499.99
FC 7 Premium
Discontinued
1The FC 3 and FC 7 model collect dirty water in removable trays. The FC 5 models collect dirty water in removable tanks.
216.9 ounce bottle, makes up to 50 full tanks of floor cleaning solution when combined with water.
3One ounce bottle, makes up to three full tanks of floor cleaning solution when combined with water.
4Color coding is for identification purposes only and does not affect cleaning performance. For example, you might use the white/yellow rollers to clean your living room and the white/gray rollers to clean bathrooms. Machine washable.
5Special rollers for stone, ceramic tile, terracotta, slate, travertine, granite and other hard, non-sensitive stone tiles
Bring back the WOW to your stage
The floor is hard; the cleaning doesn't have to be! It's much easier to clean using one of our floor cleaners. From fully-featured to basic mopping, our FC range is here to help!
FC 7
Removes all types of everyday wet and dry dirt
Mopping + dust intake + coarse dirt pick-up
Battery run time of approx. 45 minutes
Approx. 1450 ft² per battery charge
Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels + Boost mode
Perfect corner and edge cleaning
Includes 4 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
Better cleaning performance than a traditional mop
Rollers are suitable for machine washing at 140 °F
Can maneuver under furniture
Reviews: See what the press is saying about our FC models
Reviewed/USA Today
"The FC5 completely changes the cleaning game."
"In our tests, we loved that it suctions up dirty water and stores it in a tank, has four cleaning detergent options, and within two minutes after cleaning, the floors were dry."
The Daily Beast
The Karcher FC 7 Hard Floor Cleaner’s Mopping Magic Is No Joke
"Normally what takes me around 30 minutes of work to clean my kitchen, living room, and bathroom floors with a vacuum and mop now only takes around 10 to 15 minutes from start to finish with the Karcher FC 7 Cordless Automatic Hard Floor Cleaner. "
Good Housekeeping UK
"Kärcher have the perfect solution for a flawless clean without the lengthy time tag."
Popular Mechanics
"Most Portable", "The 7 Best Floor Scrubbers for Wood, Vinyl, and Tile"
Real Homes
"Makes short work of dirty floors, giving them a deep clean no mop could achieve on its own."
Forbes
"With [Kärcher's] latest FC 5 ... you can cut the time of your cleaning regime in half."
Frequently Asked Questions
Already own a Kärcher FC 3, FC 5 or FC 7? Read frequently asked usage questions on our product FAQ's page.
What can I clean with a Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner?
Kärcher floor cleaning solutions
You can use our hard floor cleaner machines to clean with only water – or you can add a little cleaning solution to help loosen dirt and impart a clean shine.
Our Universal Floor Cleaner is suitable for all types of hard flooring, while the other formulas are more specific. These include two versions of a hardwood floor cleaner (one for oiled/waxed floors, the other for sealed wood), as well as a stone / tile floor cleaner.
Extra sets of Microfiber Rollers
Our electric floor cleaners rely on microfiber rollers to safely clean your hard floors. While the rollers are reusable and machine washable, you may want to use a separate set for specific rooms.
For example, you might use a gray set for cleaning tile floors in your bathrooms and a yellow set to clean all other rooms.
Both sets of rollers are made of the same microfiber material – the color stripes are there just to help you keep them separate.