HARD FLOOR CLEANERS – A REVOLUTION IN CLEANING

Regular mops just wipe the surface – our hard floor cleaners really clean. They can cut your floor cleaning time in half while also delivering a deeper level of clean. Best of all, your newly shined floors will dry in two minutes or less!

The FC 7 - Our Top Hard Floor Cleaner

The FC 7 does away with the old rule "vacuum first, then mop." Its two pairs of counterrotating rollers get straight to business and restore the shine to your floors in half the time. You really can do two things at once, and without getting your hands dirty!

Better cleaning results than with a mop

Your floor is your stage. With our FC 7 you can make your floor shine – and do so more thoroughly and powerfully than you could with any other mop. Instead of wiping dirt back and forth, the rotating rollers with self-cleaning function simply pick it up and transport it to a dirty water tank. There is very little residual moisture left on the floor, meaning the show can go on in just two minutes or less!

50% faster cleaning thanks to the 4-roller drive technology

You can achieve perfect results with the FC 7. It wipes and picks up all types of everyday dirt in one step and also works in corners and along edges and baseboards. Hair is also easily picked up with the integrated hair combs.

Three cleaning levels for different types of floors and dirt

The roller rotation and water flow can be adapted depending on the type of dirt and floor (e.g. level 1 for wood floors, level 2 for stone floors). Boost Mode can tackle the most stubborn stains.

The advantages of our electric floor cleaners

Better cleaning performance

The automatic rollers effortlessly glide the floor cleaner across the floor and are able to generate numerous wiping movements in a single pass. This means you achieve a more hygienic and effective result than a traditional mop.

Effortless floor cleaning

No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out mops since the dirt is permanently removed from the rollers by a self-cleaning function. No more dragging a bucket around thanks to the detachable fresh water and dirty water tanks. And no more spending money on disposable cleaning pads!

Suitable for all hard floors

Low residual moisture means our floor cleaners are suitable for most all hard floors (stone, tiles, wood, laminate, vinyl, etc). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Combine with Kärcher floor cleaning solutions for perfect floor care. 

Perfect edge cleaning

Unlike other hard floor cleaners that put the drive on the edge, preventing you from cleaning right up to edges, our centered roller drive ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.

Washable rollers

Inserting and removing the microfiber rollers is quick and easy. The rollers are also machine washable at up to 140 °F. No more wasted money (not to mention trash) on disposable pads! 

Up to 90% water savings

Compared to cleaning with a traditional mop and bucket.

Comparison Chart for Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner Models

Part Number

FC 3

1.055-305.0

FC 5

1.055-606.0

FC 7 (White)

1.055-704.0

FC 7 Premium

1.055-764.0

Battery-Powered Cordless Operation

FC 3

Yes (up to 20 mins)

FC 5

Yes (up to 20 mins)

FC 7 (White)

Yes (up to 45 mins)

FC 7 Premium

Yes (up to 45 mins)

Deep cleans hard floors

FC 3

Yes

FC 5

Yes

FC 7 (White)

Yes

FC 7 Premium

Yes

Mopping Ability

FC 3

Basic mopping

FC 5

Mopping + fine dirt removal

FC 7 (White)

Mopping + coarse dirt removal

FC 7 Premium

Mopping + coarse dirt removal

Fresh Water Container/Dirty Water Container1

FC 3

Tank (12.7 oz)/Tray (4.9 oz)

FC 5

Tank (13.5 oz)/Tank (6.7 oz)

FC 7 (White)

Tank (14 oz)/Tray (7 oz)

FC 7 Premium

Tank (14 oz)/Tray (7 oz)

Can Maneuver Under Furniture

FC 3

Yes

FC 5

No

FC 7 (White)

Yes

FC 7 Premium

Yes

Cleaning/Storage Station

FC 3

Yes

FC 5

Yes

FC 7 (White)

Yes

FC 7 Premium

Yes

White/Yellow Roller Set4

FC 3

Yes

FC 5

Yes

FC 7 (White)

Yes (Set of 4)

FC 7 Premium

Yes (Set of 4)

White/Gray Roller Set

FC 3

No

FC 5

No

FC 7 (White)

No

FC 7 Premium

Yes (Set of 4)5

Universal Floor Cleaner Solution2

FC 3

Yes

FC 5

Yes

FC 7 (White)

Yes

FC 7 Premium

Yes

Additional Stone Floor Cleaning Solution3

FC 3

No

FC 5

No

FC 7 (White)

No

FC 7 Premium

Yes

Body Color

FC 3

Yellow

FC 5

Yellow

FC 7 (White)

White

FC 7 Premium

White

Weight (w/o accessories)

FC 3

5.3 lbs

FC 5

12.8 lbs

FC 7 (White)

9.5 lbs

FC 7 Premium

9.5 lbs

Made in

FC 3

China

FC 5

Italy

FC 7 (White)

Italy

FC 7 Premium

Italy

Three Year Limited Warranty + Rapid Exchange Program®

FC 3

Yes

FC 5

Yes

FC 7 (White)

Yes

FC 7 Premium

Yes

List Price

FC 3

Discontinued

FC 5

Discontinued

FC 7 (White)

$499.99

FC 7 Premium

Discontinued

1The FC 3 and FC 7 model collect dirty water in removable trays. The FC 5 models collect dirty water in removable tanks.

216.9 ounce bottle, makes up to 50 full tanks of floor cleaning solution when combined with water.

3One ounce bottle, makes up to three full tanks of floor cleaning solution when combined with water. 

4Color coding is for identification purposes only and does not affect cleaning performance. For example, you might use the white/yellow rollers to clean your living room and the white/gray rollers to clean bathrooms. Machine washable.

5Special rollers for stone, ceramic tile, terracotta, slate, travertine, granite and other hard, non-sensitive stone tiles

Bring back the WOW to your stage

The floor is hard; the cleaning doesn't have to be! It's much easier to clean using one of our floor cleaners. From fully-featured to basic mopping, our FC range is here to help!

FC 7

Removes all types of everyday wet and dry dirt


Mopping + dust intake + coarse dirt pick-up

Battery run time of approx. 45 minutes

Approx. 1450 ft² per battery charge

Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels + Boost mode

Perfect corner and edge cleaning

Includes 4 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner

Better cleaning performance than a traditional mop

Rollers are suitable for machine washing at 140 °F

Can maneuver under furniture 

Reviews: See what the press is saying about our FC models

Reviewed/USA Today

"The FC5 completely changes the cleaning game."

"In our tests, we loved that it suctions up dirty water and stores it in a tank, has four cleaning detergent options, and within two minutes after cleaning, the floors were dry."

The Daily Beast

The Karcher FC 7 Hard Floor Cleaner’s Mopping Magic Is No Joke

"Normally what takes me around 30 minutes of work to clean my kitchen, living room, and bathroom floors with a vacuum and mop now only takes around 10 to 15 minutes from start to finish with the Karcher FC 7 Cordless Automatic Hard Floor Cleaner. "

Good Housekeeping UK

"Kärcher have the perfect solution for a flawless clean without the lengthy time tag."

Popular Mechanics

"Most Portable", "The 7 Best Floor Scrubbers for Wood, Vinyl, and Tile"

Real Homes

"Makes short work of dirty floors, giving them a deep clean no mop could achieve on its own."

Forbes

"With [Kärcher's] latest FC 5 ... you can cut the time of your cleaning regime in half."

Frequently Asked Questions

The most effective way to mop is to keep the dirty water separate from the clean water. With a traditional mop and bucket this can be difficult. Even with a sponge mop you have to constantly wring out the dirty water and reapply fresh water, a very time-consuming process.

Karcher hard floor cleaners solve this issue by always keeping the fresh water and dirty water separate, in two storage tanks. They also automatically apply just the right amount of fresh water (and floor cleaner, if desired) to clean without interruption.

Imagine being able to properly mop (not just wipe) an entire kitchen or living room floor without having to scrub, use a bucket or come into contact with dirt! Additionally, since the microfiber rollers spin 500 times per minute, our hard floor cleaners save time while also delivering a deeper level of clean than you could ever achieve with a regular mop. 

Spray mops mostly clean loose surface dirt and can be expensive in the long run.

Many spray mops are not able to clean beyond surface dirt, whereas our hard floor cleaners have microfiber rollers that spin at 500 RPM to thoroughly and deeply clean hard floors. The motor does all the deep cleaning work for you!

Best of all, Kärcher's microfiber rollers are machine washable. Unlike spray mops, where you have to constantly buy (and later fill up the trash with) expensive replacement pads, our rollers can be used over and over. 

Spray mops can also use a lot of cleaning fluid. In contrast, just one bottle of Kärcher hard floor detergent will last 50 - 100 uses. Or you can clean with just water.

A spray mop may be inexpensive at the beginning, but over time the costs of replacement pads and cleaning fluid can quickly add up. Motorized hard floor cleaners can save money in the long run and clean your hard floors more thoroughly. 

Flooring with cracks or gaps allow entry points to steam that may cause damage. Additionally, some types of vinyl floors can warp when exposed to direct heat. So while steam might be suitable for cleaning ceramic tile flooring, it might not be a good fit for real hardwood floors or vinyl planking and tiles.

For wood floors especially, a hardwood floor cleaner with spinning rollers (such as the Kärcher FC 3 and FC 5 models) are ideal. Because Kärcher hard floor cleaners use a very minimal amount of water or cleaning solution (much less that a regular mop would use) your floors will dry quickly – usually two minutes or less. 

Kärcher hard floor cleaners offer several unique advantages over other popular floor cleaning machines:

  • Direct roller to floor contact for the most complete cleaning
  • Edge-to-edge mopping so that you can clean right up to walls and baseboards 
  • Superior removal of dirty water, allowing your floors to dry more quickly (in two minutes or less)
  • Swivel head for maximum flexibility to clean around furniture and corners
  • 12" wide cleaning path
  • Machine washable rollers
  • QuietMark for low noise operation
  • Three year limited warranty

Kärcher hard floor cleaning machines are designed for use with the following flooring surface types:

  • Sealed/varnished hardwood floors
  • Oiled/waxed hardwood floors
  • Finished cored hardwood floors
  • Finished/sealed reclaimed hardwood floors
  • Urethane treated hardwood floors
  • Sealed/finished engineered wood floors
  • Sealed/finished manufactured wood floors
  • Sealed/finished faux or synthetic wood floors
  • Sealed bamboo floors
  • Linoleum flooring
  • Ceramic tile flooring
  • Waterproof laminate flooring (check to make sure it's waterproof)
  • Stone floors (e.g., marble, travertine, ledger, granite, slate)
  • Vinyl flooring
  • Polished concrete

Kärcher hard floor cleaners should NOT be used to clean the following types of floors:

  • Unsealed/unfinished hardwood floors
  • Unsealed engineered wood floors
  • Unsealed bamboo floors
  • Untreated cork flooring
  • Non-waterproof laminate floors
  • Carpeted floors

You should be able to use Kärcher hard floor cleaning machines on the following brands of flooring:

  • Pergo® (water only, no detergent)
  • Nucore®
  • Bruce® (including Hydropel, Dundee, American Honor, Early Canterbury, Blacksmith's Forge and Next Frontier)
  • Tarkett® 
  • Bellawood® 
  • Congoleum®
  • Lifescape®
  • Porcelanato® 
  • du Chateau® 

However please read the care guide for your flooring thoroughly before cleaning with any wet product! If in doubt, we highly recommend you contact the manufacturer prior to cleaning.

Remember: As with any cleaning project, always test a small inconspicuous area first.  

The above brands are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. Use of these names and brands does not imply endorsement.

Most users will get 50-100 uses from each 500ml (16.9 oz) bottle. You only need to add 1/4 to 1/2 capful of cleaning solution to the fresh water tank (after filling to the max line with water). 

So one container (MSRP $12.99) will last a long time! There are four formulas available:

No

Kärcher hard floor cleaners were designed to be used with wet microfiber rollers that spin at 500 revolutions per minute. They should not be used without water in the fresh water tank. 

Some users have asked whether it's OK to put oil or cleaner directly on the floor and then run a hard floor cleaner over it, without water in the tank. We advise against this type of use. Water should always be in the fresh water tank when you are using a hard floor cleaner.

The included microfiber rollers are about 6" wide. With the rollers installed, Kärcher hard floor cleaners have a total cleaning width of around 12".

Three types of microfiber roller sets (MSRP $24.99 - $29.99) are available:

Karcher hard floor cleaners are covered by a generous three year limited warranty. 

They are also a part of our unique Rapid Exchange Program. Should your FC 3/FC 5 ever require in-warranty repairs, our call center (based in the USA) will arrange to quickly ship you a replacement so that you experience as little downtime as possible.

There is no need to ever drive your Kärcher hard floor cleaner to a service center (unlike other floor cleaning machines!). We stand by our products and are here to help with innovative services like the Rapid Exchange Program.

The FC 5 and FC 5 Premium are made in our manufacturing facility in Europe (Lithuania). 

The FC 5 Cordless is made in Italy.

The FC 3 Cordless is made in China.

Our bottled floor cleaning solutions are made in Germany

The spare roller sets are made in France.

Already own a Kärcher FC 3, FC 5 or FC 7? Read frequently asked usage questions on our product FAQ's page

What can I clean with a Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner?

Hardwood Floors
Tile Floors
Linoleum Floors
Ceramic Tile Floors
Polished Concrete Floors
Laminate Flooring (Waterproof)
Even Stairs!

Kärcher floor cleaning solutions

You can use our hard floor cleaner machines to clean with only water – or you can add a little cleaning solution to help loosen dirt and impart a clean shine.

Our Universal Floor Cleaner is suitable for all types of hard flooring, while the other formulas are more specific. These include two versions of a hardwood floor cleaner (one for oiled/waxed floors, the other for sealed wood), as well as a stone / tile floor cleaner. 

Extra sets of Microfiber Rollers

Our electric floor cleaners rely on microfiber rollers to safely clean your hard floors. While the rollers are reusable and machine washable, you may want to use a separate set for specific rooms.

For example, you might use a gray set for cleaning tile floors in your  bathrooms and a yellow set to clean all other rooms.

Both sets of rollers are made of the same microfiber material – the color stripes are there just to help you keep them separate. 

Why choose Kärcher hard floor cleaners?

